Salvation Army to hold distribution
ANDERSON — On Friday, June 3, the Salvation Army will hold the Operation Veteran Services.
Distribution will start at 11 a.m. to noon. The drive-by location will be on the west side of the building. The address is 1615 Meridian St., Anderson.
Information: Darrell Baylor at 765-644-7177.
Local man arrested on drug charges
ANDERSON — A joint operation between the Indiana State Police and the Madison County Drug Task Force resulted in the arrest of an Anderson man on drug charges.
According to a report from Indiana State Police, troopers were given information that a 49-year-old man was driving in the Anderson area and had multiple felony warrants for dealing methamphetamine.
Troopers located the man’s vehicle at the intersection of Scatterfield Road and 9th Street and conducted a traffic stop. The man was arrested and preliminarily charged with suspicion of dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
He was taken to the Madison County Jail and held with no bond.
Two people arrested after traffic stop
ANDERSON — Two people were arrested on multiple felony charges following a traffic stop early Thursday in Anderson.
According to the Indiana State Police, a trooper stopped a vehicle near Columbus Avenue and 53rd Street for expired plates. After speaking with the driver, the trooper observed identifiers of criminal activity and requested additional officers.
An Anderson police K-9 conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. As officers attempted to arrest one of the passengers of the vehicle, he resisted and fled on foot. The man was arrested after a trooper deployed his stun gun.
The 37-year-old man from Anderson is facing preliminary charges of escape, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement and false informing.
A 40-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was preliminarily charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
The driver of the vehicle was released without charges.
Trucker charged after deadly crash
SOUTH BEND — A truck driver from New York faces a drug related charge after a six-vehicle crash on the Indiana Toll Road killed two people and injured five others, police said Thursday.
Chasen Thompson, 26 of Hamlin, New York, was arrested for possession of marijuana after Wednesday’s crash, Indiana State Police said. He had failed to slow down before his semitrailer crashed into five passenger vehicles that had slowed for crews working on a bridge, police said.
Thompson faces a July 27 court hearing.
State police said Thompson submitted to a blood draw, a routine protocol following fatal and serious crashes, and those results are pending. Once police complete the crash investigation, their findings will be forwarded to St. Joseph County’s prosecutor to determine if additional charges are warranted.
