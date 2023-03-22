Applications open
for foundation grants
ANDERSON — Madison County Community Foundation’s Community Impact Grant Cycle is now open.
These grants support projects and programs of nonprofit agencies in Madison County or serving the county’s residents.
For second quarter programming, agencies should seek direct service dollars. That would include direct facility costs; program costs such as enhancements/expansions/improvements, marketing, supplies and wages; and similar items.
Applications may be submitted through April 14. Notifications will be made June 22, and grant presentations will be June 28.
More information and applications are available at https://www.madisonccf.org/grants.
The Herald Bulletin