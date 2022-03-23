Food distribution set for this week
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces this Tailgate Food Distribution event.
Delaware County
• 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
For more information and resources for local food pantries visit www.CureHunger.org, or download app at get.theapp.co/ghrg.
Cemetery to start its spring cleanup
MECHANICSBURG — Mechanicsburg Cemetery will begin its annual spring cleanup April 1. Those wishing to keep arrangements or personal items must remove them before April 1.
Workers will begin removing all holiday decorations, seasonal and fall flowers, grave blankets and ragged saddles. No jars or tin cans are allowed.
Only one shepherd’s hook per monument. Anything in the mowing area will be removed.
The cemetery will not be responsible for decorations that are left.
The Herald Bulletin