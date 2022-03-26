Legislators to meet with public Monday
ANDERSON — The League of Women Voters of Anderson & Madison County, the Anderson Public Library and the Madison County Chamber of Commerce will present a Legislative Review for the citizens of Madison County on Monday, March 28 at 6 p.m. at Anderson Public Library. Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, will host.
State legislators for Madison County: Senators Tim Lanane, District 25 and Mike Gaskill, District 26; and representatives Terri Austin, District 36, Elizabeth Rowray, District 35, Tony Cook, District 32, Bob Cherry, District 53, have all been invited to participate in this recap of the 2022 legislative session.
Legislators will share information on state laws that were passed in 2022 and answer questions and concerns from the audience.
Light refreshments will be served.
Membership meeting slated
ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society will host its next membership meeting Monday at 7 p.m. at the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W. 11th St.
Speaker will be Dr. Brank DeBruhl on Forensic Odontology.
The Herald Bulletin