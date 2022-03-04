Dems’ ‘Jobs Tour’ comes to Anderson
ANDERSON — The Indiana Democratic Party will continue “The Jobs Tour” on Saturday, March 5, in Anderson.
The statewide effort touts how Hoosier Democrats are responsible for the bright economic future for Indiana families and communities.
Democratic officials and one candidate attending will be Matt Hall, congressional candidate for the Fifth District; state Sen. Fady Qaddoura, District 30; state Rep. Terri Austin, District 36; and state Rep. Cherrish Pryor, District 94.
The event be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Madison County Party Headquarters, 18 W. Eighth St.
Menards collects for food pantry
ANDERSON — The local Menards store will be a drop site for a local food pantry throughout March.
Nonperishable items may be brought and dropped or purchased at the store and dropped off.
The store is at 2245 E. 67th St.
Legislative Review reset to March 28
ANDERSON — The Legislative Review scheduled for March 7 has been rescheduled to March 28 at 6 p.m. at Anderson Public Library.
The reviews are designed to educate the public about issues facing the Indiana General Assembly. This review will explain the bills passed during this session.
The public is invited to submit questions for legislators. The review is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Anderson and Madison County.
The library is at 111 E. 12th St.
