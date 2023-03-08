Development Corp. to meet March 10
ANDERSON — Anderson Community Development Corp. will meet at 9 a.m. Friday, March 10, in the Board Room of Anderson Housing Authority, 528 W. 11th St.
The meeting may be joined via Zoom.
Chamber breakfast will be March 16
ANDERSON — Madison County Chamber Wake Up Breakfast will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at Anderson First Church’s Community Center.
Elaine Bedel will be the guest speaker. She’s secretary and CEO of Indiana Destination Development Corp.
The church is at 2300 Jackson St.
Information: patty@getlinkedmadison.com.
Fair housing law is conference topic
ANDERSON — Anderson Fair Housing Coalition Annual Conference will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 14, at AFC-Community Center.
Speakers will be Philip C. Shelton, director, Fair Housing & Equal Opportunity Indianapolis field office, and Madison County Circuit Court Judges David Happe and Scott Norrick.
The topic is fair housing law.
RSVP: tdixon-tatum@cityofanderson.com, 765-648-6136 or alewis-lilly@cityofanderson.com, 765-648-6098.
The center is at 2301 Meridian St.
The Herald Bulletin