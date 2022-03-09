Officer talks about Crime Watch
ANDERSON — Community Services Council will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, via Zoom.
Guest speaker will be Caleb McKnight, public information officer and community policing, Anderson Police Department.
McKnight will share information about the 2022 season of Crime Watch. Learn how you can connect with your neighborhood group and some benefits of helping police connect in these groups.
Join viaZoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86512862803?pwd=dWlyVGJkc0JsU05DdTJvS2EySUNoQT09
Meeting ID: 865 1286 2803; passcode: 309487
Food distribution will be in Muncie
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will host a Tailgate Food Distribution at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income are required.
