Air National Guard to fly over Anderson
INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Anderson will be included Saturday in a series of flyovers by the Indiana Air National Guard’s 122nd Fighter Wing.
The flyovers, originally scheduled for Friday in several central Indiana cities, were postponed to Saturday because of anticipated weather conditions. The flyovers by four A-10 Thunderbolts are intended to salute hospitals and to lift morale during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
The flight over downtown Anderson is set for 12:05 p.m. Others sites on the schedule include Terre Haute, the Johnson Armory near Franklin, Community Hospital East, St. Vincent Hospital in Carmel, the VA Hospital and University Hospital in Indianapolis, the Lawrence Armory, Muncie and the Marion VA hospital.
Second Harvest tailgates planned
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announced the following Tailgate Food Distribution events, which will continue while supplies last:
• Tuesday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to noon, Pendleton Heights High School.
• Wednesday, May 6, 10 a.m. to noon, Alexandria-Monroe High School.
• Saturday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to noon, former Mounds Mall, Anderson.
No IDs, proof of address or proof of need required. All are welcome.
Attendees are asked to only go through the line one time. Those walking up or in a vehicle too small to carry a load of food should plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts.
More information: CureHunger.org.
Meridian Street stretch to close
ANDERSON — Meridian Street from 22nd to 23rd street will be closed 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, through 6 p.m., Friday, May 8.
Hagerman, the contracting company, will be using a crane to set up a new rooftop HVAC unit, according to the City of Anderson Engineering Department.
Man charged in fatal shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Federal prosecutors have brought second-degree murder charges against a 21-year-old Indianapolis man accused of fatally shooting a mail carrier after his postal deliveries were suspended because of an aggressive dog at his home.
Tony Cushingberry-Mays was arrested Tuesday in the deadly shooting of Angela Summers, a carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. In addition to the second-degree murder count, U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler’s office charged Cushingberry-Mays with assaulting a federal employee and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Indiana State offers free online course
TERRE HAUTE — Indiana State University is using a new tool to enroll first-time freshmen for fall term — a free, online course.
Students can take one of two courses. The first explores COVID-19, while the other is titled, “Climate Change: Understanding the Causes and Consequences.”
To take the courses, students who have been admitted need to confirm their fall enrollment, which can be completed by paying a $100 deposit or seeking a waiver if they face financial hardship. The four-week courses will transfer to ISU as a one-credit elective toward their four-year degree.
The Herald Bulletin, CNHI News Indiana and Associated Press
