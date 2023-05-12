Tea Party meeting to have 3 speakers
PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet Thursday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the Falls Park Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive. There will be three speakers.
The first speaker will be Peggy Roby, who will talk about solar panels.
Then state Rep. Kyle Pierce and state Sen. Mike Gaskill will give their reflections on the 2023 session of the Indiana General Assembly.
Refreshments will be served. The meeting is free and open to the public.
The Herald Bulletin