ACS board approves hiring of Scott Deetz
ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Schools Board of Trustees has formally approved the hiring of Madison-Grant Superintendent Scott Deetz as the district’s new chief human resources officer.
The vote, taken during a special meeting Tuesday evening, was unanimous.
“I’m happy to be aboard and look forward to working directly with everybody,” Deetz told the board following the vote. “I’ve known the Anderson community since 2008, stepping in with Alexandria Community Schools and then with Madison-Grant. I’ve had a nice, long history to get to know the community and work with the folks that are already here within the ACS staff.”
Deetz will succeed Lennon Brown, who is retiring at the end of the school year. He will officially assume is duties July 1.
The Herald Bulletin