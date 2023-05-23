Man found dead in dumpster identified
ANDERSON — Authorities have released the identity of a man whose body was found Monday morning in a dumpster near the 1300 block of Main Street.
The deceased has been identified as Douglas Mabbitt, 35.
Anderson police discovered his body in the dumpster at 8:17 a.m. Monday.
The discovery is under investigation.
Anderson man arrested on child molesting and rape charges
ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor’s office has been given an additional 72 hours to file formal charges against an Anderson man arrested on rape and child molesting charges.
Anderson police arrested Myron Myreon Turner Jr., 42, 1800 block of Halford Street, on Saturday on felony charges of child molesting, rape and incest.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by APD Detective Cora Garcia, the now 13-year-old girl said the incident started two years ago.
During a Kids Talk forensic interview the girl said Turner would get mad at her if she refused sexual interaction.
The girl said the sexual encounters took place more than 20 times.
Turner during an interview with police denied the allegations and said the girl was watching pornography on his cellphone.
A search warrant was executed on Turner’s residence and police obtained items described by the girl on May 19.
Man dies after being hit by vehicle
ANDERSON — A 27-year-old man died Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Scatterfield Road.
The accident took place about 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of Scatterfield Road and Rainbow Boulevard.
Christopher Hiday, Alexandria, was southbound on Scatterfield Road when the pedestrian entered the roadway on foot and was struck.
The pedestrian, who is not being identified pending the notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hiday was uninjured. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department’s Accident Investigation Team determined alcohol was not a factor.
Toxicology test results are pending, and the accident is under investigation.
Anderson High School responds to social media threat
Anderson High School has returned to normal activities after going into secure status earlier Monday due to a threat received on social media.
As of 1 p.m., the school resumed normal education and students were to be dismissed at the normal time.
Community engagement director Brad Meadows said that the investigation determined there was no actual danger.
Anderson Community Schools the following on its Facebook page at about 11:15 a.m. Monday:
“Anderson High School is investigating a threat received on social media. There is no evidence of an actual threat. However, while it is being investigated the school is in SECURE status. During SECURE status no one is permitted in or out of the building.