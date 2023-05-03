Local court to honor graduates
ANDERSON — Madison County Problem Solving Court will be holding its bi-annual graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 17, at 7 p.m.
The ceremony will be held at the Anderson City Building Auditorium located at 120 E. Eighth St., Anderson.
The public is welcome to attend. Information: 765-641-9442.
Second Harvest plans tailgate
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will host a Tailgate Food Distribution event on Thursday, May 11, at 10 a.m. at Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.