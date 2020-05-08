Asphalt contract bid forms updated
FRANKTON — Local asphalt contractors planning to submit a bid for the street pavement project in Frankton must do so by May 11 and should contact the town at vharttc@gmail.com.
The original bid forms on the website were missing the quantities needed. The corrected bid forms are now available at townoffrankton.com. This is for the INDOT CCMG 2020 first round of funding.
Contact town for Zoom invitation
EDGEWOOD — The regularly scheduled Town Council meeting for the town of Edgewood on May 18 at 5 p.m. has been changed to a Zoom meeting.
Contact town hall before noon May 18 at 765-649-5534, ext. 3, to receive an invitation to view the meeting.
Infant grazed in drive-by shooting
FORT WAYNE — A 3-month-old baby riding in a car was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting, police said.
The infant suffered non-life-threatening injuries after two to four shots were fired into the vehicle from an SUV, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department. A bullet grazed the back of the child’s head, but the injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
The shooting occurred about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday while the infant, a 2-year-old and an adult rode in the car, police said. No other injuries were reported. The suspect fled the scene, according to police.
Proposed zinc plant draws protest
LOGANSPORT — Two sides of the clash over a proposed zinc and iron reclamation plant near Clymers made their voices heard this week.
On a local radio program, Cass County commissioners Ralph Anderson and Jim Sailors talked about the county’s support of the Waelz Sustainable Products Incorporated (WSP) project, planned for a local agribusiness park.
Outside the radio station, protesters for the Facebook-based group Cass County Citizen Coalition held their second public protest against the plant. More than 60 protesters were present. The protesters said the deal to bring the plant to Cass County was secretive, and they expressed concerns about potential plant emissions.
Outbreak causes semi backup
SHELBYVILLE — Penske Logistics has over 30 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, and the threat of the disease spreading has caused employees to miss work, leaving the company in a bind.
Tractor trailers have been lined up as far as Interstate 74 this week, according to Robert Lewis, director of the Shelby County Health Department.
“There are not enough people to unload them,” he said this week, adding that the health department will try to set up a drive-thru COVID-19 testing center Friday at Penske.
Staff and wire reports
