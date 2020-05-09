Author at virtual Tea Party meeting
ANDERSON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet virtually Thursday, May 14, at 6:30 p.m. Speaker will be David Lantz, author of “Think Like Jesus, Lead Like Moses: Leadership Lessons from the Wilderness Crucible and The Brotherhood of the Scroll.”
He was state director of the Indiana Christian Coalition from 1992 to 1995 and serves as an adjunct college economics, political science and statistics instructor.
Lantz will discuss his latest book, “The Unraveling of We the People.”
The public is invited to join this virtual meeting. To receive the link, send email to john@aukerman.org.
Library trustees to meet online
ELWOOD — The North Madison County Public Library System board of trustees will hold an online meeting Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Registration is required for the meeting using this link: www.bit.lv/3fsVCFN.
After you register, you will receive an email with a link to join the meeting. You can also join via your phone by calling one of the numbers listed in the registration email.
If you do not have internet access or an email address, you can call the library at 765-552-5001 on the day of the meeting between 2 and 4 p.m. to join using your phone.
ISP investigating police shooting
MUNCIE – The Muncie Police Department has requested investigators from the Pendleton District of the Indiana State Police to investigate a police action shooting that occurred about 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.
A preliminary investigation indicates that an off-duty Muncie officer was driving when he saw a suspect wanted for an ongoing felony investigation.
The officer called for assistance, then stopped the subject and identified himself as a police officer. After a brief struggle the suspect, Davy Scott Gibson, 41, of Muncie, pulled free and fled. A uniformed officer arriving on the scene encountered Gibson in a yard holding an axe he had found.
After Gibson refused to follow verbal commands from the officer to drop the axe, he was shot once by the officer. Officers immediately rendered first aid and EMS was summoned. Gibson was transported to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital with what is believed to be a non-life threatening wound.
Lawson is Myers’ running mate
INDIANAPOLIS— Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers selected former state Rep. Linda Lawson on Friday to be his running mate as his choice for lieutenant governor.
Lawson was the first woman to lead a caucus in the Indiana House when she was chosen as minority leader in 2012. She also was the first female police officer in the Hammond Police Department, rising to the rank of captain after a long career as a patrol officer and member of the sex crimes and domestic violence units.
Man found dead in home
FLOYD COUNTY — A man has been found dead in the home of former University of Louisville dance team coach Todd Sharp.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department reports no foul play is suspected in the death of 23-year-old Samuel Phelps. Police say Phelps was staying at Sharp’s house.
Sharp told investigators he left to run errands and returned to find Phelps dead.
Staff and wire reports
