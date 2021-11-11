Public defender panel will meet
ANDERSON — The Madison County Public Defender Board will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in Hearing Room C of the Madison County Government Center.
The board will discuss the third-quarter Public Defender Commission Report.
The county government center is at 16 E. Ninth St.
Second Harvest food distributions
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Food Distribution Tailgate events.
Madison County
• 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
Delaware County
• 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs or proof of address or income required.
To ensure the safety of the volunteers, when food is being placed inside your vehicle, be sure to have an appropriate face covering over your mouth and nose. It is recommended to have food loaded into the trunk or rear of your vehicle to minimize contact.
For more information and resources for food pantries in your area, visit our website, www.CureHunger.org.
Higher ed rep to be at library
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will host a representative from the Indiana Commission of Higher Education from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 and 30 in Study Room 1 on the first floor.
The ICHE rep will be able to help answer individuals’ questions about returning to college or attending college, help with FAFSA filing and answer questions about Indiana’s Next Level Jobs training initiative.
Drop-ins are welcome, but appointments are requested. To request an appointment, call 765-641-2456.
Information: andersonlibrary.net/events.
