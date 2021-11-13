LOGO21 BRIEFS.jpg

Public defender board sets meeting

ANDERSON — The Madison County Public Defender Board will meet on Monday, Nov. 15, at 4 p.m. in Hearing Room C of the Madison County Government Center.

The agenda will include the third-quarter report, proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Plan, Annual Report to the IPDC, civil public defender assignments, initial hearings, payment of costs by indigent persons with appointed counsel, request for public comment regarding new caseload standards and new public defender assignments.

