Habitat sessions on owning a home
ANDERSON — Habitat for Humanity Madison County will have homeownership information sessions Monday, Nov. 8, at Anderson Public Library.
Sessions will be from 11 a.m. to noon and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Chief Anderson Room of the library, 111 E. 12th St.
For those unable to attend a session, application packets are available at Habitat’s office, 429 E. 14th St., Anderson. Packets also may be download at habitatmadison.org.
Home ownership applications will be accepted from Monday, Nov. 15, to Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Applications may be dropped off at the office from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays or by appointment by calling 765-649-4260.
No applications will be accepted after 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Discussion in Indy about drug crisis
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Indiana State Library, History Reference Room 211.
Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement, will join other commission members to discuss continued efforts related to the drug crisis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.