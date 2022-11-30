County recorder gets state award
Madison County Recorder Linda Smith has received the 2022 Outstanding Recorder Award from the Association of Indiana Counties.
The award recognizes her contributions to county government through her years of public service.
Smith is a Silver Level graduate of the AIC Institute for Excellence class. She is making great progress on getting the land records in her office more accessible and secure.
Smith has held several offices in the Indiana Recorders Association, including East Central District vice president and Legislative Committee co-chair.
She received the award at AIC’s 64th Annual Conference in St. Joseph County on Sept. 21.