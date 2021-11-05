PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in the Community Building.
The tenth and final lesson of CONSTITUTION ALIVE! will be shown. This is a video course about the U.S. Constitution that goes article-by-article through the Constitution and Bill of Rights, teaching about Congress, the president and the courts.
Lesson 10 is “The Amendment Process.”
Refreshments will be served. The meeting is free and open to the public.
The Community Building is at 299 Falls Park Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.