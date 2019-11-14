ANDERSON — The Business Outlook Luncheon sponsored by the Anderson Rotary Club will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Anderson Country Club, 602 North Shore Blvd.
The tour is sponsored by the Kelley School of Business, the Kelley School of Business Alumni Association, the IU Alumni Association, IU campuses and numerous community organizations.
Presenting in Anderson this year will be: March Frohlich, Catherine Bonser-Neal, Kyle Anderson, and Dagney Faulk (local economy).
Cost is $15.
RSVP: Janet Brewer, 765-641-4272 or jlbrewer@anderson.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.