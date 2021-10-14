LOGO21 BRIEFS.jpg

Local Black Expo to have elections

ANDERSON — The Anderson Black Expo will have its 2022 elections at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Anderson Township trustee’s office.

Interested applicants should submit their resumes no later than Oct. 25 to the chair, Marilyn Goree, at marilyn.goree@sbcglobal.net

She will contact applicants to set up interview times.

Interviews will be conducted on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the trustee’s office, 2828 S. Madison Ave.

