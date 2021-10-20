Voting advocates to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — The first League of Women Voters of Anderson & Madison County meeting for 2021 will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Anderson Public Library.
New officers for 2021-2022 are:
President, Angie Strickler; co-vice presidents, Patsy Spencer and Joyce Moore; secretary, Kathy Badger; treasurer, Brooke Parker.
The league is a nonpartisan, grass-roots, multi-issue organization with more than 265,000 members. It’s dedicated to educating people about candidates and issues and focuses on registering voters. Members work toward ensuring our government remains for the people and by the people. Membership is open to all.
Public health panel to talk of workforce
INDIANAPOLIS — The governor’s Public Health Commission will discuss public health workforce issues during its next meeting Thursday, Oct. 21.
The meeting will be from 1 to 3 p.m. in Room 211 of the Indiana State Library, 315 W. Ohio St. Proceedings will be livestreamed and available online athttps://www.youtube.com/c/IndianaDepartmentofHealth.
The Herald Bulletin
Man gets 30 years for role in murder
NEW ALBANY — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in the murder and robbery of Scott D. Maxie, a gun store owner near North Vernon.
In September 2014, DeJuan Andre Worthen, 30, along with Darryl Worthen and Darion Harris traveled from Indianapolis to North Vernon to see what inventory was inside the Muscatatuck Outdoors Gun Shop. They drove back to Indianapolis and made plans to rob the owner, Scott Maxie, the next day.
Once inside, one of the defendants disconnected the security camera and confronted Maxie. During the robbery, Darryl Worthen shot and killed Maxie with a semiautomatic handgun. While Maxie lay dying, the defendants stole 45 firearms from the gun shop and returned to Indianapolis. Once home with the guns, the defendants sold and distributed many of the firearms and kept several for themselves.
Darryl Worthen, 32, Indianapolis, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker to 60 years’ imprisonment in November 2015; Darion Harris, 28, Indianapolis, was sentenced to 30 years on July 23, 2019.
Highway worker killed in fatal crash
LIBERTY — Early Monday morning, two Union County Highway Department workers were struck while working along a rural Union County roadway. The Indiana State Police responded to the area of Clifton Road, west of U.S. 27, to investigate a single-vehicle crash in which one man was killed and a second was seriously injured.
The two county employees were outside of their vehicle, working along Clifton Road. About 9 a.m., a 2008 Honda driven by Gina Price, 37, of Richmond, was traveling east on Clifton, according to Master Trooper Paul Harrison’s initial investigation. Price’s vehicle struck Justin Moore, 42, of Brookville, and Douglas Scaggs, 62, of Liberty.
Moore was pronounced dead at the scene by the Union County coroner. Scaggs was taken by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, with serious injuries. Union County is on the border with Ohio.
Price was uninjured but was taken to Reid Hospital in Richmond for a chemical test, as required by state law. Toxicology results will be provided by the Indiana Department of Toxicology when available.
