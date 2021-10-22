Alex police need votes for K9 grant
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Police Department is attempting to win a $5,000 grant from the Aftermath K9 Grant.
To win, they need the community members to go and vote for them.
There are two ways you can vote:
Community members can use the following hyperlink that takes you directly to the voting webpage: https://m.lndg.page/sX07G?sre=2NB6Ooupz0m19
Extra votes can be earned if the community follows them on Instagram @AftermathK9Grant and Facebook @AftermathCares. Once there, like the daily K9 Grant post and tell them that you want the Alexandria Police Department to win.
Community members can vote every 24 hours now through 11:59 p.m. Oct. 26.
Street closures set for Saturday art fest
ANDERSON — Main Street from Eighth to Ninth streets and Main to Meridian streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday due to the Anderson Museum of Art Festival.
Dog kills woman who fell from chair
MATTHEWS — An Indiana woman was killed by a pit bull that attacked her after she fell from a chair while holding her 3-year-old granddaughter, authorities said.
Kathleen Bertram, 69, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after the dog attacked her in her son’s home in the Grant County town of Matthews, about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
Bertram’s daughter told sheriff’s deputies she and her mother were in the living room when Bertram sat down in an uneven chair, causing her to fall to the floor as she was holding her granddaughter, WISH-TV reported.
When the child began crying after the fall, the family’s pit bull ran into the living room and attacked Bertram, biting her in the neck, police said.
Staff and wire reports
Police and medics soon arrived and began CPR on Bertram, but she was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of her injury, said Grant County Coroner Stephen Dorsey.
An autopsy was pending. A message was left Thursday for Dorsey by The Associated Press seeking the autopsy’s findings.
Following Monday’s attack, the pit bull was still acting aggressively. Members of the Marion Animal Control used a tranquilizer to sedate the dog and then removed it from the home.
