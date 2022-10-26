AHA will meet in its boardroom
ANDERSON — The Anderson Housing Authority will meet at noon Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the boardroom at Anderson Housing Authority, 528 W. 11th St.
The meeting also may be joined via Zoom as “observation only.”
Food distributions in Madison County
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces these Tailgate Food Distributions.
Madison County
• Tuesday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m., Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
• Friday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m., old Kmart parking lot, 2811 W. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last.
All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need.
No IDs, proof of address or income required.
For more information, visit CureHunger.org or download our app at CureHunger.org/app.
Fire protection agency will meet
MARKLEVILLE — The Adams-Markleville Fire Protection Territory will have its monthly board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the fire station.
The station’s at 7457 South County Road 200 East.
The Herald Bulletin