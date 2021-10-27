LOGO21 BRIEFS.jpg

Legislative Preview to kick off Nov. 1

ANDERSON — The first Legislative Preview presented by the League of Women Voters of Anderson & Madison County will be at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at the Anderson Public Library.

All legislators representing Madison County have been invited to participate. Those legislators are Sens. Tim Lanane and Mike Gaskill; and Reps. Terri Austin, District 36; Elizabeth Rowray, District 35; Bob Cherry, District 53; and Tony Cook, District 32.

The library is at 111 E. 12th St.

The Preview and Review dates for 2021-2022 session are:

Monday, Jan. 10, 6 p.m.; APL

Monday, Feb. 7, 8 a.m.; APL

Monday, March 7, 6 p.m.; APL

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Anderson Public Library partner with the League to bring these reviews to interested citizens.

