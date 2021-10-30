Pendleton lifts boil water advisory
PENDLETON — The Town of Pendleton has canceled its boil water advisory.
In consultation with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), the town has canceled the boil water advisory. Sufficient bacteriological samples have been collected, analyzed and found to be satisfactory.
Per IDEM regulations, the advisory was originally posted on Oct. 24, following a water main break at a construction site which drained both water towers and lowered the system pressure below safe minimums.
Residents experiencing any further problems should call the town of Pendleton at 1-888-491-8194 after hours/weekends or 765-778-2173 during business hours.
Patoka Lake hosts Tranquility Hike
BIRDSEYE — Patoka Lake will host a naturalist-led Tranquility Hike on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m. The hike will begin at the Nature Center and is ¾ of a mile long on Trail 4.
The focus of the hike will be reflection and quiet. Advance registration is required. For more information or to register, call the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
