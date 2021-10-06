Edgewood boil order begins Oct. 6
EDGEWOOD — A boil water advisory is in effect beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, until further notice for the Town of Edgewood.
Due to a water main break and service repairs, residents may experience low pressure or be without water, according to Clerk-Treasurer Katherine Tanner.
Follow these instructions:
1. Boil drinking water for five minutes before consuming.
2. This advisory remains in effect until further notice.
3. Only water used for drinking, cooking and oral hygiene must be boiled.
4. Immediately after your normal water pressure is restored, flush your internal plumbing (cold water only) using an unscreened faucet or outside hose spigot, until clear water flows.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management requires all public water systems to issue a boil water advisory when a significant drop in water pressure occurs in the distribution system.
Educator to talk about habitats
ANDERSON — One Nation Indivisible Madison County will sponsor a program presented by Kelley Phillips, education and outreach coordinator for Red-tail Land Conservancy from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Unity Church of Anderson.
She’ll talk about “Conserving and Caring for our Natural Lands.”
The program will explore the importance of protecting precious wildlife habitat and how Red-tail conservancy uses legal means to protect undeveloped places in east-central Indiana.
To read more about the group, visit https://www.fortheland.org/.
Those not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask. Masks will be available at the door. Safe snacks and drinks will be provided at the church, 2425 Mounds Road.
Marine group to meet in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD — The Marine Corps League will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct 7, at the Chesterfield American Legion Post 408.
Topics will be Marine Corps birthday and upcoming “Toys for Tots” campaign. The session is open to all Marines.
The post is at 5100 Mounds Road.
For more information, contact Darrell Baylor at 765-644-7177.
Sen. Braun’s staff sets virtual hours
ANDERSON — U.S. Sen. Mike Braun’s Indiana staff will hold virtual mobile hours from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoosiers wishing to attend the mobile office hours should RSVP by email to Jerry_alexander@braun.senate.gov and work with the staff to schedule a time to discuss how the office can be of assistance.
Staff members lead these mobile offices. Braun will not attend.
Second Harvest to give out food
MUNCIE — Delaware County’s Second Harvest Tailgate will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Muncie Mall, 3401 Granville Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No ID or proof of address or income is required.
The Herald Bulletin
