County Tea Party to meet Oct. 14
PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Community Building.
Lesson Nine of Constitution Alive! will be shown. This is a 10-part video course about the U.S. Constitution that goes article-by-article through the Constitution and Bill of Rights, teaching about Congress, the president and the courts.
Lesson Nine is “The Bill of Rights.”
Refreshments will be served. The meeting is free and open to the public.
The Community Building is at 299 Falls Park Drive.
