Lapel Council changes meeting
LAPEL — Due to a scheduling conflict, the regular Town Council meeting will be held on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Lapel Eagles, 110 E. Ninth St.
Lottery offices closed for Columbus Day
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier Lottery prize payment offices in Indianapolis, Mishawaka and Evansville will be closed Monday in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.
Hoosier Lottery drawings will occur at their regular times. Players may purchase tickets and redeem prizes of less than $600 at most Hoosier Lottery retailers.
Hoosier Lottery prize payment offices will reopen Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. local time.
Post offices closed on holiday
INDIANAPOLIS — Retail services at post offices throughout Indiana will be closed Monday in recognition of Columbus Day. Regularly scheduled mail delivery, post office box and caller services will also be suspended for the holiday.
Access to a SSK is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Go to usps.com to find a nearby post office that has a SSK.
Mail will be delivered as scheduled on Tuesday. Post offices also will resume regularly scheduled retail lobby hours on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.