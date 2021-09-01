BMV announces Labor Day hours
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed from Saturday, Sept. 4, through Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Branches resume regularly scheduled business hours Tuesday, Sept. 7.
For branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, visit IN.gov/BMV.
Blood donors critically needed
INDIANAPOLIS — As fall approaches, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and kick off the season with a blood donation.
The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are ready for those who rely on them.
Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive will host a drive from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.
Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS, 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Teen loses appeal to alter birth gender
FORT WAYNE — The Indiana Court of Appeals rejected a request to change a transgender teen’s birth certificate to male from female.
In a 2-1 opinion, the court Monday affirmed a decision by a judge in Allen County, who said there was insufficient evidence that a gender change on the certificate was in the teen’s best interest.
The appeal was filed by the teen’s mother after a name change was the only approved switch. The parents were also in favor of changing the gender marker.
Suit: Treasurer OK’d illegal contracts
INDIANAPOLIS — A whistleblower lawsuit alleges that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law in handing out contracts that paid more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters.
The lawsuit, filed by a former top office staffer whom Treasurer Kelly Mitchell fired, claims the Republican bypassed required approvals from other state agencies in awarding contracts for lobbying and financial services without seeking competitive bids.
The lawsuit alleges those contracts went to eight banks, a financial services company and the Indianapolis law firm Ice Miller. It says all 10 companies either directly contributed or had business ties with others who contributed to Mitchell’s 2014 or 2018 treasurer campaigns, or her unsuccessful 2020 run for Congress. Her current and final term as treasurer runs until the end of 2022.
Staff and wire reports
