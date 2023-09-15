Tea Party to host Sept. 21 meeting
PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at Falls Park Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive. There will be two speakers.
The first speaker will be Brad Meadows from Anderson Community Schools, who will present the 2023-2027 ACS Strategic Plan.
The second speaker will be Stephen Jackson, Madison County historian, who will give a talk on the History of Falls Park.
Refreshments will be served. The meeting is free and open to the public.
The Herald Bulletin