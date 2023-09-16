Henry County YMCA
to host voter event
NEW CASTLE — As part of the YMCA’s commitment to advocacy and community involvement, the Henry County YMCA is hosting a voter registration event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
The League of Women Voters of Henry County will be available to provide voter registration information and forms.
This event coincides with National Voter Registration Day, which is held every year on the third Tuesday of September.
Register to vote Tuesday at library
ANDERSON — Tuesday, Sept. 19 is National Voter Registration Day. The League of Women Voters of Anderson & Madison County will be registering voters at Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., Anderson, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The Herald Bulletin