Railroad crossing repairs start soon
ANDERSON — Anderson’s Engineering Department has issued road closures for repairs by Norfolk Southern of railroad crossings beginning Monday, Sept. 19. The crossings are:
• at Indiana and Vineyard, starting Monday, Sept. 19
• at Eighth and John streets, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 21
The railroad company has advised that repairs could take up to two weeks.
Re/Max adds site for Fortville-Lapel
ANDERSON — A prominent Indianapolis real estate company will soon have a presence in Lapel and Fortville after the announcement of a merger between two of its offices.
Re/Max At The Crossing has merged with Re/Max Performance in Fortville, according to a news release. With the move, the company hopes to quickly recruit new agents to staff an office in Lapel that owner Mike Jones said could open by year’s end.
“We saw that empty space in the Lapel-Fortville area, and that was definitely a void that we could not leave empty,” Jones said. “I think it’s a great decision to move the location to Lapel because we still have very easy access to Fortville and very easy access to that I-69 corridor.”
The merger, Jones said, will also let Kelly Wood, the former owner of Re/Max Performance, to focus on selling homes in the area and shoring up staffing at the new office.
“The hope is that she can concentrate on bringing in more team members and helping the communities that she’s been so dedicated to in the past,” Jones said.
The Herald Bulletin