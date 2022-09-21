Housing board sets meeting Wednesday
Anderson — The Anderson Housing board will meet at noon Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the boardroom of Anderson Housing Authority, 528 W. 11th St.. The meeting also may be joined by Zoom as “observation only.”
Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 92F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 21, 2022 @ 10:35 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.