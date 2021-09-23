Loan seminar for
Black-owned firms
ANDERSON — Bankable will conduct a free two-hour seminar Saturday, Oct. 2, about the new Indiana Black Owned Business Loan Fund.
The seminar, at 2705 Enterprise Drive (I-69, Exit 222) on the Flagship West Campus, will focus on what it takes to secure a small business loan, how to prepare and what to expect during the loan application process.
Registration and check-in will be at 8 a.m., with the workshop beginning at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 10:30 a.m. Refreshments will be served.
To register and for more information, contact Betsy Pearson at (754) 422-7124 or betsypearson@rocketmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.