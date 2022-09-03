Labor Day picnic set at Union Hall
ANDERSON — The annual Madison County Solidarity Labor Council Labor Day Picnic will take place on Monday, Sept. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Union Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
The picnic is open to former and current employees and retirees of General Motors, as well as the general public.
There will be a bounce house, hot dogs and drinks, and a cruise-in. Bring your older American made car/truck or just take a look at some American muscle vehicles.
Information: Jim King, financial secretary of 663 Retirees and member of the Building Committee, 765-643-6921.
Woman back in jail after missing court
MUNCIE — A woman who faces a trial for reckless homicide in the death of her 4-year-old granddaughter is back in the Delaware County Jail after she failed to show up for a May court hearing. A warrant had been issued for her arrest, and she was booked into the jail Monday.
Donna M. Randolph, 49, who is being without bond, has a court hearing set for October 17 in Delaware Circuit Court 3. She is charged with one count of reckless homicide and one count of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a Schedule I or II substance in her blood.
The granddaughter, Tavionna Ford, died in the car accident which occurred on I-69 near Chesterfield on June 3, 2014. Randolph was reportedly driving a Chrysler 300 that was carrying the girl and other relatives. Randolph’s southbound car made a U-turn pulling out of the median near Exit 234 to head north.
Her car was hit from behind by a Dodge pick-up truck driven by a 72-year-old Michigan man.
Staff and wire reports