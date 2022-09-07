Fire panel meeting set in Markleville
MARKLEVILLE — The Adams-Markleville Fire Protection Territory will have its monthly board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12.
It will be at the fire station, 7457 S. County Road 200 East, Markleville.
Parke County arrest made in homicide
UNION TOWNSHIP — An Indianapolis woman is being held on a preliminary charge of murder after an investigation into the weekend death of her husband in Parke County.
Angela Thomas, 54, is in Parke County Jail without bond.
About 3:45 p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to a death investigation on East Hideaway Lane, which is in the eastern part of the county.
They found Timothy Tomey, 54, in a camper. He had suffered a gunshot wound and was dead.
Thomas, who is Tomey’s wife, was arrested on initial charges of marijuana possession, the sheriff said.
During an autopsy Saturday, cause of death was determined to be homicide via gunshot, the sheriff said.
Based on the investigation, police added the preliminary charge of murder.
Crash with injuries on county road
PENDLETON — A Pendleton woman was air lifted by Life-Line to Methodist Hospital with severe injuries Tuesday after a vehicle crash in the 3000 Block of West County Road 500N.
The Ford Focus driven by Jennifer Cooper was traveling west when it went off the north side of the road and into a cornfield where it overturned several times.
Cooper was partially ejected from the vehicle and pinned under the car.
A local resident heard the crash and saw the smoke and rushed over to see the driver partially pinned under the car.
The resident brought his skid-steer over and was able to use it to take the pressure of the car off the driver until rescue personnel could arrive to free her.
The Herald Bulletin