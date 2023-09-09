Chip seal work set for U.S. 36
PENDLETON — The Indiana Department of Transportation will be doing chip seal work on U.S. 36 between Pendleton and Modoc.
Beginning on or after Monday, Sept. 11, crews will close U.S. 36 in both directions between the east junction of U.S. 36 and State Road 1 in Modoc to Indiana 9 in Pendleton. This closure will allow crews to complete chip seal work.
Crews will begin at the intersection of U.S. 36 and Indiana 3 and move toward the east junction of U.S. 36 and Indiana 1. Once crews finish this portion, they will head west of Indiana 3 toward Pendleton. This work is expected to be complete Friday, Sept. 22, weather permitting.
The official detour for this project is Indiana 38 to Indiana 1.
The Herald Bulletin