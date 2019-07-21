Local DAR recognized at national convention

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its annual Continental Congress June 26-30 at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Four members of Anderson’s Kikthawenund Chapter were in attendance this year to accept an award for second place in DAR’s National Historic Preservation Contest. The chapter’s historic preservation committee entered the contest as a result of their World War I monument relocation and rededication project.
In August 2018, the chapter raised funds to move a monument dedicated to the six members of Anderson High School who lost their lives in WWI. The monument was moved to the veterans section of Maplewood Cemetery and a rededication was held on Nov. 11, the centennial of the WWI Armistice. The contest entry won first place at both the state and east-central division levels to qualify for the national contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.