ANDERSON — The Anderson Fraternal Order of Police has scheduled a “Rally at City Hall” for 5:30 p.m. Thursday to support local police officers.
The rally is meant to emphasize solidarity with law enforcement; stand up to the national trend and show residents care about their community and officers; and support local officers' right for due process and against unfair punishment by city officials, according to a FOP news release. Residents are invited to show their support.
“We want to let the city council know that we are not going to stand for police reform that violates our rights,” the FOP said in the release.
