Vote Common Good rally is Monday
ANDERSON — Local Vote Common Good will conduct a rally Monday at 7 p.m. at the UAW Union Building gymnasium, 2840 S. Madison Ave. Local Vote Common Good rallies are part of the Faith, Hope & Love for a Change on Election Day national bus tour.
The 90-minute events are designed to inspire and mobilize people to make the common good their voting criteria. The events are billed as being for people of all ages, political leanings and faith interests. One Nation Indivisible will be at the event to answer questions, register voters and distribute applications for absentee ballots.
Tea Party to host GOP candidates
PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will host Republican primary candidates Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Building at 299 Falls Park Drive.
Danny Niederberger, candidate to represent the 5th District in the U. S. House of Representatives, will speak and take questions from the audience. All Republican candidates in contested primary elections have been invited to introduce themselves and distribute campaign literature. The public is invited to attend and meet the candidates.
Candidate plans meet-and-greet
ALEXANDRIA — Troy Abbott, seeking the Republican Party nomination for Madison County coroner, will have a meet-and-greet Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Alexandria Community Center.
Oliver Garden fires manager
EVANSVILLE — Olive Garden has fired the manager of one of its restaurants in southwestern Indiana who was accused of complying with a white customer’s demand to replace her table’s black server with one who wasn’t black.
An Olive Garden spokeswoman, Meagan Bernstein, said Wednesday that the company does not tolerate discrimination and decided to “separate with the manager involved” after completing its investigation of the incident last weekend at its restaurant in Evansville. Amira Donahue, a black 16-year-old host at the restaurant that night, said a woman seated with a group of customers, including two children, began screaming before a manager complied.
Attack suspect gets new attorney
CROWN POINT — A northwestern Indiana judge has approved a new attorney for a man who wants to seek a mistrial after being convicted in a sledgehammer attack that wounded another man outside of a school.
A Lake County judge ruled Wednesday that Patrick J. Ross of Hammond will be assigned a new public defender to help him pursue a motion for a mistrial. A jury had convicted Ross last month of attempted murder for the January 2018 attack.
Art Van to close stores in Indiana
DETROIT — Art Van Furniture will close all company-owned stores in Indiana and at least four other states as the retailer heads toward liquidation after more than 60 years in business.
Liquidation sales are expected to start Friday, according to the Warren, Michigan-based company. Indiana locations include Muncie, Bloomington, Fort Wayne, Mishawaka, Portage, Evansville and Merrillville.
The Herald Bulletin and Associated Press
