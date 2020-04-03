Township board to meet via phone
MARKLEVILLE — The Adams Township Board will conduct its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Adams Markleville Fire Station. Meetings are scheduled the second Wednesday of each month.
Because of COVID-19 related restrictions on public gatherings, the board meeting will be conducted via phone conference. If interested in being involved in the meeting, call the trustee at least 24 hours in advance at 765-533-2353.
Because of the restrictions, the Adams Township Fire Protection Territory Board has canceled its regular monthly meeting, which had been scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the fire station.
Convicted murderer sent back to prison
MUNCIE – Delaware Circuit Court Judge Linda Ralu Wolf revoked Jamie Adams’ probation Thursday and executed his previously suspended sentence. He was sentenced to two years with the Indiana Department of Correction.
In 1991, Adams was convicted of murder and sentenced to 60 years in prison. While serving his sentence, he was convicted of attempted escape from prison. Adams was then released from prison in 2015. After cutting his electronic detention bracelet and fleeing the state, he was arrested in the state of Washington.
Police say Hoosier shot disabled man
FORT WAYNE — An Indiana man has been arrested in Illinois after allegations that he shot and wounded a disabled man who had been sheltering his ex-girlfriend since a stabbing.
Gregory Vaughn Jr., 32, of Fort Wayne was arrested Wednesday in Waukegan, Illinois, by U.S. marshals and will be extradited to Indiana to face charges in the March shooting in the northeastern Indiana city.
The Herald Bulletin and The Associated Press
