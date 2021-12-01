Markleville fire
MARKLEVILLE — The Adams-Markleville Fire Protection Territory will conduct its monthly board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at the fire station. It's at 7457 S 200E, Markleville.
