Economic Development meeting Thursday
ANDERSON — The next meeting of the Anderson Economic Development Commission will be at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the Economic Development Conference Room on the first floor of the City Building, 120 E. Eighth St., Room 105.
Ivy Tech board meeting Dec. 17
ANDERSON — The Anderson Campus Board of Trustees of Ivy Tech Community College will conduct a regular board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 8:30 a.m. at the Ivy Tech Anderson Campus, 815 E. 60th St.
Reports from the campus staff will be presented and trustees will consider and take action on items brought before them.
Ex-mayor enters Indiana AG race
INDIANAPOLIS — A former mayor of Evansville is the second Democrat seeking to unseat embattled Republican Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill.
Jonathan Weinzapfel announced his campaign Tuesday. Weinzapfel was Evansville's mayor from 2004 until 2011 following five years as a state representative. He was chancellor of Ivy Tech State College's Evansville campus from 2014 until recently stepping down.
Deckhand drowns in Lake Michigan
BURNS HARBOR — A Michigan woman who was a deckhand on an ore boat has died after falling into Lake Michigan at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, authorities said.
Sara Murawski, 30, of Kinde, Michigan, had just completed a work trip of several weeks and was onshore retrieving her belongings Monday afternoon when she fell between a dock and the boat, Indiana conservation officers said. A witness entered the water in an attempt to rescue Murawski but she slipped below the surface before he could reach her and did not immediately resurface, officers said. She was not wearing a life jacket.
Greenwood Celadon employees spared
GREENWOOD — Just months before trucking giant Celadon would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and cease all operations, it quietly sold its Greenwood logistics warehouse to a similar company, sparing hundreds of local employees.
TA Services Inc., a division of PS Logistics, LLC, acquired Celadon Logistics in April as part of Celadon’s turnaround efforts, and all of Greenwood’s Celadon employees were offered jobs with the new company, sparing them from the impending layoffs.
Public concerned over contaminants, cancer
FRANKLIN — Franklin residents were already aware of an initial plume of underground chemicals that traced back to sewer lines that run from the former Amphenol manufacturing plant. Then the Indiana Department of Environmental Management added to a map presented to the public last week a second plume, starting at a former tomato cannery.
Environmental agencies have argued there is no connection between those contaminants and multiple childhood cancer cases in Johnson County.
— The Herald Bulletin, The Associated Press and HSPA News Service
