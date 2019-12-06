Local State Briefs
Fight prompts soft lockdown at AHS
ANDERSON — Anderson High School was put on a soft lockdown for about half an hour Friday morning to prevent a fight between a couple of students from spilling over to include more students, according to Anderson Community Schools Superintendent Timothy Smith.
No police were summoned for the incident, he added.
“That’s just a safety precaution to make sure all the kids are safe,” he said. “Rumbling was that it might spill over, so we put it on soft lockdown.”
Protester interrupts rally for Buttigieg
HENNIKER, N.H. — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg applauded African American leaders in his home city for “speaking their truth” after a protester disrupted an event held to demonstrate black support for the mayor in South Bend.
African American leaders held an event Wednesday night to dispute the notion that Buttigieg lacks support from the black community in South Bend, the South Bend Tribune reported. Video shows a protester wearing a T-shirt reading “Black Lives Matter South Bend,” interrupting speaker Sharon McBride by shouting, “Who chose these people as black leaders?” He then took the microphone and yelled repeatedly, “This is a farce!”
Car-bus crash injures 4 people
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people including two students were injured Thursday when a speeding drunken driver struck a school bus on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis, Indiana State Police said.
Sarah Nuckols, 36, of Indianapolis was speeding on the interstate on the city’s east side when she lost control of her car and spun into the side of a Warren Township school bus shortly before 9:30 a.m., police said.
Woman who voted 83 years dies at 105
CROWN POINT — An Indiana woman recently honored for voting in elections since 1936 has died. Erma Mucci was 105 years old.
Mucci told the (Northwest Indiana) Times in March that her parents weren’t allowed to vote in Italy. So the Crown Point resident considered it a privilege to cast a ballot whenever possible. Her streak lasted 83 years.
Man gets 10 years after ATF ambush
HAMMOND — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in an ambush of federal agents in Gary.
Blake W. King, 22, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Hammond after pleading guilty Aug. 7 to robbery stemming from a June 7, 2018, assault that left an undercover agent of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives critically wounded.
Ex-trucking firm officials indicted
INDIANAPOLIS — Two former senior management officials at an Indianapolis-based transportation and trucking company have been charged in a securities and accounting fraud scheme, according to authorities.
William Meek, 39, and Bobby Lee Peavler, 40, were named in an indictment unsealed Thursday in federal court in Indianapolis, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Indiana said.
They appeared in court on conspiracy to commit wire, bank and security fraud and other charges. Both were released on bail.
