ACDC meeting set for Thursday
ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Development Corp. will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the Economic Development Conference Room at City Hall, 120 E. Eighth St., Room 105.
This meeting is open to the public.
Detroit man pleads guilty in heist
HAMMOND — A Detroit man has pleaded guilty in a smash-and-grab robbery during which he and two others allegedly stole more than $1 million in jewelry from a northwestern Indiana jewelry store.
Darren S. Bell, 29, pleaded guilty last week in federal court to a charge of armed robbery that interfered with interstate commerce. Police and prosecutors allege that in January 2019, Bell and two other men entered a jewelry store in Hobart, smashed display cases with hammers and took about $1 million worth of jewelry.
Funeral Saturday for ex-Gary mayor
GARY — Funeral services for former Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher are set for Saturday in downtown Gary, where Hatcher will lie in state during a noon-8 p.m. public visitation.
Hatcher died Dec. 13 at age 86. Hatcher was a 34-year-old activist, lawyer and city council president when he was elected Gary’s mayor in 1967, becoming one of the first black mayors of a big U.S. city.
Off-road vehicles eroding forest
BLOOMINGTON — People illegally driving off-road vehicles in southern Indiana’s Hoosier National Forest are leaving behind deep tire grooves that are causing erosion, an official said.
Mike Chaveas, forest supervisor, told The Herald-Times that the erosion created by the all-terrain vehicles is more of a problem because the national forest, which spans 204,000 acres from the Bloomington area to the Ohio River, is a patchwork of land sandwiched between private and other public properties.
Priest accused of abuse suspended
FORT WAYNE — The Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has placed a priest on administrative leave after receiving what it called a credible allegation of sexually abusing a minor more than 20 years ago.
The diocese announced the action against the Rev. Joseph Gaughan over the weekend at parishes where he has served. He most recently served as the pastor of Most Precious Blood Parish in Fort Wayne. The abuse is alleged to have occurred while he was the associate pastor at St. Anthony de Padua Parish in South Bend, the diocese said.
The Herald Bulletin and The Associated Press
