Local State Briefs
Constitution course Thursday at library
ANDERSON — Area residents are invited to a free public education event, “Constitution Alive: A Citizen’s Guide to the Constitution,” beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Delaware Room at Anderson Public Library.
David Barton and Rick Green, nationally known constitutional experts and advocates for the original intent of our founding documents, will speak in this one-of-a-kind video course on the meaning and purpose of the Constitution. This course will continue one Thursday of each month through October.
More information: john@aukerman.org, 765-649-6589.
Teacher gun training plan failing
INDIANAPOLIS — A legislative proposal for requiring annual training for teachers who carry guns inside Indiana schools was scuttled amid a disagreement over whether it infringed on gun rights.
The state Senate approved the bill this month, but a House committee chairman said Monday that he wouldn’t take action on the proposal ahead of this week’s deadline for bills to advance out of committee. The proposal specifies a 40-hour training program for teachers volunteering to be armed.
Youth charged with murder of siblings
INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old Indianapolis youth was charged Monday with murder as an adult on suspicion of fatally shooting two teenage siblings.
Lometreus Sanders faces two counts of murder, dangerous possession of a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license, court records state. Sanders is charged in the Aug. 23 slayings of 16-year-old Nicholas Nelson and his 15-year-old sister, Ashlynn Nelson, at their home in an apartment complex on the city’s far east side.
Arrest made in shootings of five
CHICAGO — A man accused of shooting five people, including three children, at a Chicago barbershop in January has been charged with attempted murder, authorities said.
Police say Walter Jackson, 29, East Chicago, is one of two people who fired shots through the window Jan. 16 at the Gotcha Faded barbershop on Chicago’s west side, striking five people — including children ages 11, 12 and 16. All survived.
Judge rejects fatal crash plea
GOSHEN — A northern Indiana judge has rejected a man’s plea agreement in a fatal 2015 car crash, frustrating the victim’s parents, who say they want the long-running case behind them.
Justin Gladieux, 23, was driving a car in May 2015 when it collided with a truck near the Elkhart County town of New Paris, killing his passenger and friend, Nathaniel McConnell, 24, of Etna Green. Gladieux had pleaded guilty in January to one felony count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a marijuana metabolite in his blood.
The Herald Bulletin and Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.