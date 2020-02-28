Frankton Council to hear IMPA info
FRANKTON — A special meeting of the Frankton Town Council will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at 108 E. Sigler St.
The purpose of the meeting is to receive information from Indiana Municipal Power Agency regarding contracts and advanced metering infrastructure.
Indy firm to lay off 199 workers
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis asset financing and fleet management company has told the state it plans to close its Indianapolis facility, eliminating 199 jobs.
19th Capital Group filed a notice with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development this week saying layoffs will begin on or about March 27 and most will occur over 14 days beginning April 27. The affected positions include sales reps, accounts receivable analysts, truck maintenance workers and drivers.
Its website says 19th Capital Group provides asset financing and fleet management solutions for the North American trucking industry.
Charges against official dismissed
CROWN POINT — Six domestic battery charges have been dismissed against Lake County Recorder Michael B. Brown after his attorneys provided prosecutors with videos showing the alleged victim hitting him in front of children several times and defecating on his personal belongings.
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said the videos undermined his office’s ability to prosecute the case. The charges were dismissed Wednesday.
Train hauling crude oil derails
EAST CHICAGO — A freight train hauling tanker cars loaded with crude oil partially derailed in northwestern Indiana after dozens of the cars disconnected from the rest of the train, officials said.
After 41 tanker cars somehow became disconnected Wednesday evening from the CSX train’s conductor car, several cars on the eastbound train derailed in East Chicago. Hazardous materials teams were sent to the site, but officials said no oil was spilled and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.
Teens involved in crash identified
TIPPECANOE COUNTY — Two Harrison High School students died and a third was in critical condition after a crash Wednesday morning near Lafayette.
The two teens who died were Dalton Kendall, 17, and Kyle Richardson, 16. Quinton Crabtree, 16, was critically injured and is receiving treatment at IU Methodist Hospital.
Police said drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor.
Staff, Associated Press, WTHR
Maren Morris coming to White River
INDIANAPOLIS — Country singer and songwriter Maren Morris will perform at The Amphitheater at White River State Park Saturday, Aug. 8.
Morris began her rise on the country charts in 2016 with “My Church” and “80s Mercedes” but made her crossover to the pop charts in 2018 with her collaboration with Zedd and Grey on “The Middle.”
Tickets to the general public will go on sale 10 a.m. March 6 at LiveNation.com.
