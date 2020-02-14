Ivy Tech board meeting Tuesday
ANDERSON — Anderson Campus Board of Trustees of Ivy Tech Community College will conduct a regular board meeting Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Ivy Tech Anderson Campus, 815 E. 60th St.
Reports from the campus staff will be presented, and trustees will consider and take action on matters brought before them.
Town planning meetings moved
FRANKTON — Starting Monday, March 2, the Town of Frankton’s Planning Commission meetings will be moved to the first Monday of each month.
Meetings will take place at 6 p.m. at the Police Station, 108 E. Sigler St.
Fiat Chrysler gets $400 million break
KOKOMO — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has received a 10-year tax abatement on its planned investment of nearly $400 million to expand and equip Indiana Transmission Plant II to manufacture a new engine.
The Kokomo Common Council on Monday unanimously voted to approve the abatement. In order to keep the abatement in place, FCA has committed to retaining 942 employees and hiring 125 new workers. State documents show the total salary of the new hires would be $10.1 million.
Probe: Dispatch bungled pond crash
MISHAWAKA — A 911 dispatcher speaking to a desperate driver who had veered into a frozen northern Indiana pond should have focused on advising her how to get herself and her three young children to safety instead of spending the beginning of the call trying to determine the pond’s location, an investigation found.
The crash occurred when Brooke Kleven {a}missed a curve{/a} on an icy road. Two of Kleven’s children, 4-year-old James Kleven and 2-year-old Natalie Kleven, drowned. Brooke Kleven and her 3-month-old daughter, Hendrix Kleven, were critically injured but survived.
Woman allegedly embezzled $327K
RICHMOND — An eastern Indiana woman who seemed upset when her employer offered her a promotion is now accused of embezzling more than $327,000 from the business after an audit by suspicious company officials.
Denise Eileen King, 55, faces one count of felony theft for her alleged embezzlement from Logistics Revolution, a Richmond freight transportation company.
Suspect chocolate bars being recalled
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan company is recalling about 1,900 bars of chocolate that may contain milk that’s not listed in the ingredients.
Grand Rapids-based Gourmet International on Thursday issued an allergy alert for Butlers Irish Whiskey Dark Chocolate 3.5-ounce tablet bars. The chocolate bars are made by Dublin, Ireland-based Butlers Chocolates, and were distributed in 16 states, including Indiana.
Associated Press and HSPA News Service
