ACS community meeting Tuesday
ANDERSON — The Board of School Trustees Community Outreach meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Highland Middle School, 2108 E. 200N.
This meeting is for comment, questions, and input from all community members. Masks are required.
The meeting site is fully accessible. Any person requiring further accommodation should contact the Superintendent at the School Corporation’s central office.
The next scheduled meeting will take place Monday, Feb. 3.
2 men charged in 1998 killings
CROWN POINT — Two men have been charged in the killings of a woman and two teenage boys found bludgeoned to death in 1998 in a house in northwest Indiana.
Hammond police announced Wednesday that an analysis of DNA evidence helped authorities secure murder charges against James H. Higgason III, 51, and David L. Copley Jr., 46, in the January 1998 killings.
They are accused in the bludgeoning deaths of Elva Tamez, 36; Jerod Hodge, 18; and Timothy Ross, 16. The victims’ bodies were found in Tamez’s Hammond home.
Former mayor avoids prison
HAMMOND — A former Whiting mayor who pleaded guilty to charges that he spent about a quarter million dollars in campaign funds to gamble and pay personal bills avoided prison on Wednesday when a federal judge ordered he be placed on two years probation and home detention for one year.
Joe Stahura was also ordered by U.S. District Judge James T. Moody to pay a $7,500 fine. But the judge decided against following the recommendation of federal prosecutors last month to sentence Stahura to 15 months in federal prison.
Man gets 55 years in woman’s death
KENTLAND — A man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the killing of a northwest Indiana woman who was strangled and dumped in a rural hunting shack.
A Newton County judge sentenced Garrett Kirts, 22, on Monday. The Lebanon man had pleaded guilty in September to murder in the March 2019 slaying of Nicole Bowen, 30.
Kirts has said he intended to kill Bowen for allegedly revealing a methamphetamine operation he was involved with.
600 Indiana Guard troops going to D.C.
INDIANAPOLIS— About 600 Indiana National Guard soldiers are being sent to Washington, D.C., to help with security for next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
State officials said Wednesday they were also monitoring possible armed protests but didn’t yet have any threats of violence at Indiana locations.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said he had authorized 625 Guard soldiers going to Washington from Saturday until two days after Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration. Up to 15,000 Guard troops are expected to be on duty in coming days in Washington as authorities are concerned about threats of violence after the insurrection at the Capitol last week.
